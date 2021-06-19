Posted by admin

Obituary: Debra Murray, 68, Bardstown

Debra Murray, 68, of Bardstown, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at the University of Louisville. She was born July 26, 1952, in Iowa. She was a former retail associate for Meiers Groceries.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David R. Murray.

She is survived by one daughter, Desiree (Jason) Maupin of Londay; and on son, David Murray of Covington.

The family has followed her wishes for cremation and there are no services planned at this time.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

