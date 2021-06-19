Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, June 18, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, June 18, 2021

Timothy Dale Hamilton, 41, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:20 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021.

Christopher Scott Etheridge, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 11:20 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021.

Jeffery Thomas Whitaker, 30, Louisville, failure to appear. Booked at 11:34 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021.

Maggie Elaine Beavers, 38, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Booked at 12:54 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021.

