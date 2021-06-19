Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Richard Salsman, 54, New Haven

Joseph Richard Salsman, 54, of New Haven, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 8, 1966, in Bardstown to John Edgar and Sudie Holbert Salsman. He owned and operated his own construction company for several years and was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Edgar Salsman.

He is survived by his wife, Dana Hammers Salsman of New Haven; his mother, Sudie Holbert Salsman of Bardstown; one son, Josh Hammers of San Francisco; one sister, Enola (Jim) Layton of Paris; two brothers, Michael (Martha) Salsman of Bardstown and John (Jennifer) Salsman of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial visitation is 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Barktown Rescue, 295 Petersburg Road, Boston, Ky, 40107.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

