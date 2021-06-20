Posted by admin

Obituary: June Thompson Hutchins, 85, Bardstown

June Thompson Hutchins, 85, of Bardstown, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving children and caregiver. She was born Oct. 13, 1935, in Holy Cross to the late James Bernard and Catherine Blandford Thompson. She was a graduate of St. Francis High School and attended Brescia College. She worked alongside her husband of 53 years on their family farm where she lovingly raised five children. She was faithfully committed to serving St. Thomas, St. Mark and St. Joseph parishes. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served on the bereavement committee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Roy “Sonny” Hutchins; one grandson, John Kyle Hutchins; one sister, Doris Johnson; and one brother, Allan “Dink” Thompson.

She is survived by three daughters, Catherine (Keene) Clements, Connie (Pat) McDowell, and Laura (Phil) Blair, all of Bardstown; two sons, Frank (Christine) Hutchins of Louisville and John (Cindy) Hutchins of Bardstown;

three sisters, Connie (Tony) Schickel, Mary (Bert) Spalding, and Lynne (Phil) Bowling, all of Bardstown; one brother, Jimmy Thompson of Fern Creek; 13 grandchildren, Patrick (Sarah) Clements, Benjamin (Michelle) Clements, Twyman Clements, Alex (Megan) Clements, Anna Hutchins, Kris (Peyton) Hutchins, Erica Hutchins, Cole McDowell, Seth McDowell, Lillie McDowell, Ethan Blair, Will Blair and Ella Blair; seven great-grandchildren; a long time special member of the family, Mark (Jackie) Wimpsett; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special thanks to her devoted caregivers, Donna Graves Mattingly, Cathy Graves Hutchins and Debbie Mattingly.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday,, June 23, 2021, with a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday prayer service at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to Bethlehem High School or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

