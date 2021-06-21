Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, June 20, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Danion Scott Lyvers, 22, Bardstown, menacing. No bond listed. Booked at 3:23 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

