Posted by admin

Obituary: Richard G. ‘Dickie’ Nalley, 72, Boston

Richard G. “Dickie” Nalley, 72, of Boston, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Aug. 3, 1948, in Lebanon Junction to his parents, Joseph F. and Mary A. Downs Nalley. He was a veteran of both the United States Marine Corps and the U.S. Army. He also worked for the United States Postal Service as a truck driver. His memberships included the American Legion and the Bluegrass Vulcan Riders Chapter 1-79.

RICHARD G. “DICKIE” NALLEY

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Still Nalley; one daughter, Crystal Gayle Nalley Denney; his parents; and seven siblings, Joey Nalley, Catherine Lamb, Virginia Hiett, Sue Nelson, Mickey Raines, Kaye Davenport and Francis Nalley.

Survivors include one daughter, Rhonda Page (Darrell); four sisters, Martha Shuffitt, Lee Morgan (Chuck), Sheila Henson (Jim) and Becky Drake; one brother, Wayne L. Nalley (Hope); two grandsons, Jeremy Bosier (Tierney) and Jason Bosier (Emalyne); and one great-grandson, Jasper Bosier.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with buiral in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery – Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-