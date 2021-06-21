Posted by admin

Obituary: Judy Hudson, 80, Boston

Judy Hudson, 80, of Boston, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born July 14, 1940, in Shelbyville. She was a member of The Boston Community Center, Nelson County Homemakers, Member of the World Organization China Painters and The Red Hats. She was a longtime resident of Boston. She was a homemaker who loved ceramics, basket weaving, canning and cooking. She published, 50 Years of Cooking, a cookbook of her favorite recipes.

JUDY HUDSON

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mae and Herschel Leathers; one daughter, Billie Jo Hudson; one sister, Betty Bowles; and one brother, Charles Leathers.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William “Billy” Hudson of Boston; three children, Pat Hudson of New York City, Brenda (Sidney) Hagan of Bardstown, and Sam Hudson of Boston; four grandchildren, William (Maddie) Hagan, Lucy (Scott) Herrmann, Alex Hagan, and George Hagan; two great-grandchildren, Brian Mark Hagan and John Lloyd Hagan; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Hardin Memorial Park with the Rev. Harry Hagan OSB officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, and 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boston Community Center and/or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-