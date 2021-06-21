Posted by admin

Obituary: Martha Grace Boswell, 84, Bardstown

Martha Grace Boswell, 84, of Bardstown, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home. She was born Jan. 30, 1937, in Lakewood, Ohio, to the late Vernon and Grace Beebe Lambert. She was a registered nurse and a former emergency room supervisor at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She also worked for Jewish Hospital as a nurse. She was former jump master instructor for Greene County Parachute Center.

She is survived by her husband Robert D. “Bob” Boswell; and one daughter, Nicki Markle of Lousiville.

The family has followed Martha’s wishes for cremation without any public services.

The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the donors favorite charity.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-