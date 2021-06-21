Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Lee Stephens, 66, formerly of Bardstown

Robert Lee Stephens, 66, formerly of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Columbia. He was born Jan. 12, 1955, to the late Mr. John Raymond and Anna Vernon Janes Stephens. He was a member of Springfield Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Brantley Stephens.

He was survived by one niece, Angela Lynn Hartmon of Louisville; caregivers Tammy Morgan and Marie Lemmon, both of Columbia; and special friends Michael Lemmon and Curtis Keith.

The graveside service is Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Michael Lemmon officiating.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

