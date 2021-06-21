Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Leslie Ballard, 87

Joseph Leslie Ballard, 87, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born Sept. 30, 1933, in Manton to the late Francis Leslie and Mary Enous Taylor Ballard, and was the last surviving sibling. He was a lifelong farmer, an avid UK basketball fan, an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

JOSEPH LESLIE BALLARD

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Scherzer Ballard.

He is survived by two daughters, Angela Ballard of Bardstown and Mary (Thomas Jr.) Beaven of Georgetown; three sons, Christopher Joseph “Chris” (Kay) Ballard of Georgetown, Nicholas “Nick” (Pam) Ballard of Bardstown, and Victor (Elizabeth) Ballard of Louisville; and four grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a prayer service Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

The family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

