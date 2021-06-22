Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, June 21, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, June 21, 2021

Joseph Andrew Huston, 27, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 8:24 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Anthony Quinn Lewis, 57, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:21 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021.

Maurice Maddox, 42, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 2:36 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-