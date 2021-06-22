Posted by admin

Obituary: Franklin Arthur Hibbs III, 61, Bardstown

Franklin Arthur Hibbs III, 61, of Bardstown, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, June 19, 2021. He was born Feb. 10, 1960, the son of Franklin Arthur Hibbs Jr. and Dixie Polley Hibbs.

He was a lifelong resident of Bardstown and spent his career in the construction industry. He managed numerous projects that spanned the state of Kentucky and stretched into West Virginia and bordering states. His passion for his community transitioned into a seat on the Bardstown City Schools Board of Education with his election in 2013. He served as a board member until his death. He cared deeply about the education of the youth in our community, and made sure to carry on the legacy that his father has set forth before him. Between the two of them, they had served more than 40 years as members of the Bardstown City Schools board of education. With his background in site design and construction, he quickly became the go-to board member on the construction of the new school being built.

He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Arthur Hibbs Jr.

He is survived by two sons, Franklin Hibbs IV (Alexandria) and Isaac Hahn-Hibbs; his mother, Dixie Hibbs; one sister, Laura Gilkerson (Ron) of Nicholasville; one brother, Stephen Hibbs (Kim); and one granddaughter, Margot Hibbs.

He had immense love for the family farm that has been in the Hibbs family for more than 230 years. Knowing this, he had requested that he be cremated and his ashes spread in the fields of one of his favorite places.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, to commemorate the life of this exceptional son, father, grandfather and friend.

Visitation is 3-9 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Isaac Hahn-Hibbs Education fund. Donations may be mailed to Edward Jones, 988 Chambers Boulevard, Bardstown, Ky., 40004.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

