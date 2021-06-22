Posted by admin

City council meets twice this week to complete FY 2021, 2022 budget process

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 (Revised 1 p.m.) — The Bardstown City Council will meet this evening at 6 p.m. in the council chambers next to the Rec. Center gym on Xavier Drive. This is an in-person meeting that will not be livestreamed. The Nelson County Gazette will have pater post the meeting video on its YouTube channel.

The agenda for tonight’s meeting includes:

consideration of a change order for the American Greetings sewer pump station;

review of 20 certificates of appropriateness from the Historic Review Board;

Buttermilk Days road closure request and donation request;

second and final reading on the city’s FY 2021-22 budget;

first reading on two FY 2021 budget amendments;

a five-year tax moratorium request;

and an appointment to the Historic Review Board.

MEETING AT NOON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23, 2021. The council will hold a special virtual meeting via Zoom at noon on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, to hold final reading on the two Fiscal Year 2021 budget amendments they will approve at tonight’s meeting. The amendments must be approved prior to the end of the FY 2021 budget on June 30th.

