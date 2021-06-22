Posted by admin

Obituary: John D. Goff, 92, Chaplin

John D. Goff, 92, of Chaplin, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born July 5, 1928, in Nelson County to the late Ezra and Eva Call Goff. He was a farmer and a member of Chaplin Christian Church. He loved life, music, and his family and friends.

JOHN D. GOFF

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Ockerman; and five siblings, Christine Crowley, Bobby Goff, Virginia Calvert, Paul Colvin, and Woodrow Goff.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce White Goff; two daughters, Rhonda Goff of Chaplin and Karen (Dennis) Trent of Bloomfield; one son, Ricky (Lori Jo) Goff of Harrodsburg; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Larry Wilson and Bro. Howie Spears officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-