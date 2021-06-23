Posted by admin

Bardstown City Council approves Fiscal Year 2022 budget, amends 2021 budget

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 — The Bardstown City Council opened its meeting Tuesday night with a moment of silence in regard to the death this past weekend of Franklin Hibbs III, the father of Councilman Franklin Hibbs IV.

The council meeting — the second in-person meeting — was not broadcast online. According to City Clerk Gary Little, the videoconferencing available on the new large flat screen TV installed in the back of the council chambers will be used when needed.

SEWER PUMP STATION CHANGE ORDER. The council approved a change order of $5,355.07 required for the sewer pump station being upgraded near the former American Greetings location.

According to City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau, a manhole has to be replaced when the elevation on the plans did not match the actual elevation of the existing 8-inch sewer line.

BUTTERMILK DAYS. The council approved a donation request from the Buttermilk Days Foundation for $2,500 to assist the organizers with the 27th annual Buttermilk Days Festival set for Aug. 27-28, 2021.

According to the request, the funds will be used for security, parking and clean-up following the festival.

The council also approved a request to close the ususal city streets for the festival, which includes South Third Street from Payne Avenue to McGee, and for one-way traffic on Payne Street during both days of the festival.

FY 2021 BUDGET. The council held first reading on the final budget amendments to address changes in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

According to Aaron Boles, the city’s chief financial officer, the city’s revenues were better than anticipated when the budget was created a year ago. That budget was intentionally very conservative because the complete financial impact of the pandemic remained unknown.

Mayor Dick Heaton complimented the city staff and department heads for managing their department finances during the pandemic. “We were in uncharted territory,” he said.

FY 2022 BUDGET. The council also held second and final reading fo the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

Both budgets included funds the city receieved from the American xsslslsl Act. The city will receive $1.7 million before June 30th, and the second half — another $1.7 million next fiscal year.

In other business, the council:

Approved appointing Nick Kipper to fill Rick Hill unexpired term on the Historic Review Board.



Approved a five-year tax assessment moratorium for a home at 110 East Brashear.



Reviewed and approved 21 recommendations for Certificates of Appropriateness from the Historic Review Board.



heard from Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly that at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, the department will hold a dedication of Station 1 and also the Francis Lydian Conference Room. Visitors will be able to tour the new fire station as well.

NEXT UP. The council will meet at noon on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 via Zoom to give final approval of the Fiscal Year 2021 budget amendments. The council’s next regular meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the council chambers next to the Rec. Center gym on Xavier Drive.

-30-