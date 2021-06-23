Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Richard Frank, 47, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Robert Dwayne McDougle, 49, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree (2 counts); assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). No bond listed. Booked at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

