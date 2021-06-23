Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Mudd Ballard, 75, Bardstown

Mary Mudd Ballard, 75, of Bardstown, died Monday, June 21, 2021, surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home in Cox’s Creek. She retired from American Greetings, enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to bowl. She was also an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan, and a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Wardie Ballard; her parents, Bill and Jewell Mudd; and eight siblings, Martha Dross, Brenda Downs, Jimmy Mudd, Michael Mudd, Mark Mudd, Jerry Mudd, Joe Mudd, and Anita Mudd.

She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Joe) Osbourne and Ange (Andy) Hicks, both of Cox’s Creek; Linda Humphrey of Bardstown, Jane Farnsworth of Clarksville, Tenn., Gleada Mudd of Louisville and Becky Mudd of Bloomfield; two brothers, Charles Mudd and David Mudd, both of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Lauren (Daniel) Brussell of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiatingg. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the funeral home with a Wednesday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

