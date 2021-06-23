Posted by admin

Don’t miss the Comedy Caravan’s stop Thursday night at Preservation Distillery

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 — Help the Bardstown Kiwanis Club laugh all the way to bank! Don’t miss the Comedy Caravan’s stop in Bardstown tomorrow evening at the beautiful Preservation Distillery, located just south of Bardstown on Sutherland Road!

This event features nationally known comedians Bob Batch and Sean Smith, with David Williams serving as emcee for the night. You’re sure to have an outrageously funny time and help raise money for one of the community’s great service organizations.

The doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, available in advance from any Kiwanis member or WBRT, 106 S. Third St. iin Bardstown. Tickets will be available at the door. Don’t miss out and be ready to have a great time Thursday with the Comedy Caravan!

-30-