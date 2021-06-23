Posted by admin

Obituary: Margaret Ellen ‘Sissy’ Hardin, 80, formerly of Nelson County

Margaret Ellen “Sissy” Hardin, 80, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Nelson County, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her home. She was born March 20, 1941 in Nelson County to her parents, Edgar and Flora Mae Frazier Hellard. She was a nurse aide for Woodland Terrace Nursing Home, Sunrise Manor and Pathways Rehabilitation. She was also a member of New Hope Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Lee Hardin; her parents; one daughter, Lois Ann Hardin; one son, Charles Alan Hardin; and two brothers, Thomas Hellard and Charles Hellard.

Survivors include two daughters, Kathryn “Katie” Carter and Janet Carlisle; five sons, Johnny Hardin (Pam), William Hardin (Melissa), David Hardin (Robin), Jackie Hardin (Cecilia) and Ronald “Ronnie” Hardin (Betty); one brother, Randell Hellard (Sue); one sister, Mary Agnes Baker; 27 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Pastor Sixfrido Mendez officiating. Burial is in the Boston Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, noon to 8 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

