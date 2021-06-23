Posted by admin

Ann Elizabeth Hutchins Metzger, 90, formerly of Loretto

Ann Elizabeth Hutchins Metzger, 90, of Shepherdsville, formerly of Loretto, died Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was born in Loretto Oct. 8, 1930, to the late Joseph David Hutchins and Mary Veronice (Simms) Hutchins. She worked many years in the service industry, having been the bar manager at Woodhaven Country Club for more than 20 years and spent 10 years at Churchill Downs, not retiring until she was in her 80s.

ANN ELIZABETH HUTCHINS METZGER

She was preceded in death by her husband, whom she married in1950, Ted Metzger Sr.; three brothers; Joe Hutchins, Sid Hutchins and Carl Hutchins; and one great-grandson, Blake Thompson.

She is survived by six sons, Ted Metzger (Regina York), Phil Metzger (Jenni), Jack Metzger (Kim), Donnie Metzger (Sharon), Kenny Metzger (Vickie), and Tim Metzger; one sisters, Alice Adamson; one brother, Jim Hutchins (Betty); 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Evergreen Funeral Home in Louisville.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the funeral home.

Evergreen Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-