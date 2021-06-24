Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Austin McKay Clark, 24, Lawrenceburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joshua Robert Hall, 37, Bloomfield, failure to appear (3 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

