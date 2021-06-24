Posted by admin

Obituary: Walter Terstegge, 69, Boston

Walter Terstegge, 69, of Boston, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Kensington Manor. He was born July 10, 1951 in Louisville. He retired from the Louisville Fire Department after 20 years of service. He will be fondly remembered for leading campfire sing-a-longs, carrying a fishing pole or metal detector, creating beautiful woodwork, and making mischief with fireworks and tall tales.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Anthony Terstegge Jr.; and his mother and stepfather, Joan Dwyer Terstegge Downs and William R. Downs.

Survivors include three children, Laura Terstegge, Molly Koebbe (Brian) and Toby Terstegge (Courtney Moore); his former wife, Vicky Terstegge; three sisters, Deborah Hauss (Ronn), Gail Foster (Ricky), and Alice Rice (Andrew); four brothers, Paul Terstegge (Rosemary), Ross Downs (Sara), Marty Terstegge (Lynn), and George Downs (Bethany Major); and three grandchildren, Simon Koebbe, Ben Koebbe and Sawyer Terstegge.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

