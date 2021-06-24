Posted by admin

Obituary: Judy R. Crume, 68, Bardstown

Judy R. Crume, 68, of Bardstown, died at Flaget Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born June 26, 1952, in Hodgenville. She was a retired teacher from the Nelson County Schools where she taught for many years. She had a loving heart and never met a stranger. She was a member of Botland Christian Church and she loyally attended First Christian Church (D.O.C.). She served in the Nelson County Teachers Association and served as president in 1980. She attended a Bible study at Parkway Baptist Church and enjoyed every minute of it.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Louise Rust; two sisters, Theresa Hall and Debbie McIntyre; one brother, Buddy Rust; and her beloved grandpuppy, Halo.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, John K. Crume of Bardstown;

one daughter, Johnna (Jeremy) Pollock of Webster; one son, Jarred (Deneil) Crume of Guntersville, Ala.; four sisters, Cathy Rust, Rita (Dana) Grubbs, Lisa (Pete) Head, and Karen (Allen) Morris; four brothers, Larry Rust, Dennis (Rita) Rust, Don (Cindy) Rust, and Joe (Norma) Rust; two brothers-in-law, Frank Hall and Tommy McIntyre; six grandchildren, Jackson Pollock, Mya Pollock, Jace Crume, Ember Crume, John Crume, and one on the way; two special great-nieces, Harper McIntyre and Hattie McIntyre; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

The Celebration of Her Life is noon Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with a private burial at Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Summers officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may go to Flaget Memorial Cancer Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

