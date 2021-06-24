Posted by admin

Obituary: Catherine Virginia ‘Ginger’ Cravens, 71, Bardstown

Catherine Virginia “Ginger” Cravens, 71, of Bardstown, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home. She was born Feb. 10, 1950, in Nelson County to the late John A. Jr. and Mary A. Ballard Clark. She was a former janitor for the Bardstown Board of Education and a member of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by three sisters, Elizabeth Clark of New Haven, Margie (Charlie) Shelton of Brooks, and Evelyn Clark of Chaplin; one brother, Ralph D. Clark of New Haven; and several nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen cremation with a memorial graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery with Deacon Scott Turner officiating.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-