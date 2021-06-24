Posted by admin

Full day of events set for this Saturday’s Fairfield Homecoming

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 24, 2021 — You won’t want to miss the 2021 Fairfield Homecoming all day Saturday, June 26, 2021, at various locations in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Cemetery Committee will be cooking with all sales proceeds going for maintenance and restoration of the Fairfield Cemetery.

Additional homecoming attractions include:

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Displays at Fairfield City Hall and the old Jail.

10 a.m – 2 p.m. Whiskey City Cruisers car show, at the city’s Park & Ride lot.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Face painting by Fairfield Mayor Angie Ford, City Hall lawn.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ben’s Jammin’ Ice Cream, City Hall sidewalk.

Musical Entertainment on City Hall lawn



1-3 p.m. Brian Alvey of Saint Francis

3:30-6 p.m. Tunes by You Karaoke by Joe Ballard.

-30-