Obituary: Donna Howe, 65, Bardstown

Donna Howe, 65, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 29, 1955, in Jeffersonville, Ind. She was CEO of Bartenders Plus.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ben Howe; her parents, Donald and Patricia Patrick; and one brother, Vernon Ray Baker.

She is survived by one son, Michael Craig (Sara) Sutphin of Louisville; one sister, Barbara Sue Keach of Missouri; two grandsons, Jonathan Sutphin and Paul Sutphin, both of Louisville; one aunt, Barbara (Ralph) Grant of Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Joe Blue officiating. Burial is in St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Cemetery in New Hope.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may go to the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

