Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, June 24, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Cecilia Sueanne Davis, 23, Taylorsville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). No bond listed. Booked at 11:47 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, by the New Haven Police Department.

Joseph William Borders, 21, Springfield, theft by unlawful taking (anhyrdrous ammonia). No bond listed. Booked at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Gunner Borders, 26, Springfield,, theft by unlawful taking (anhydrous ammonia). No bond listed. Booked at 1:49 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wiliam Joseph Martin, 36, Bardstown, assault, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:28 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Bradley Bezy, 38, Boston, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:38 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Robert Linton Jr., 31, New Haven, contempt of court. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021.

