Washington County Beekeepers to visit Booker Road apiary for July 5 meeting

Booker Road Apiary produces local honey which is sold at the Springfield Farmers Market.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 25, 2021 — The Washington County Beekeepers will meet 6-9 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Booker Road Bees Apiary, 2389 Booker Road, Springfield. Please note that this July’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.

St. Catharine Farm is proving hamburgers for a cookout/social which will follow the tour of the Apiary. Attendees should bring a chair and are encouraged to bring a dessert to share.

