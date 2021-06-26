Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, June 25, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, June 25, 2021

Marcus Kyle Reid,60, Bozeman, Mont., contempt of court (3 counts). Bond is $14,000 cash. Booked at 8:43 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Howard Russell, 33, Bardstown, speeding, 10 mph over limit; no insurance; violation of ignition interlock device; license to be in possession. No bond listed. Booked at 9:38 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Gail Ball, 58, Boston, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 3:24 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexis Shanquez Litsey, 24, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 7:07 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021.

