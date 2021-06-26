Posted by admin

Obituary: James Edward ‘Eddie’ Noel Jr., 69, Bloomfield

James Edward “Eddie” Noel Jr., 69, of Bloomfield, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Sept. 14, 1951, in Bloomfield to James E. and Betty Lewis Noel Sr. He was a farmer and enjoyed showing horses and hunting. He was a people person and never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa Marie “Missy” Burks; and his father, James E. Noel Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy Noel; his mother, Betty Noel of Bloomfield; five siblings, Terry Noel of Buffalo, Lonnie Noel and Mary Lyda Boblitt, both of Bloomfield, and Timmy Carney and Lovell Carney, both of Taylorsville; and three grandchildren, Joe Joe, Logan and Ashton.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Junie Temple officiating. Burial is in the Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

