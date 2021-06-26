Posted by admin

Obituary: Dorothy Mae Fitzmayer Hill, 82, Boston

Dorothy Mae Fitzmayer Hill, 82, of Boston, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. She was born March 28, 1939, in Jefferson County to the late Raymond and Dorothy Tynan Fitzmayer. She was a member of and the organist for St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven. She also gave piano lessons. She was a loving mother, grandmother and stepmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Joseph “JR’ Hill III; one step-son J.R. Hill; two sisters, Mary Rosella “Anita” Fitzmayer and Shirley Ann Wimsatt; two brothers, Bob Fitzmayer and Joe Fitzmayer; and one granddaughter, Brittany Helm.

She is survived by six daughters, Jennifer Gayle Middleton of Missouri, Robin Lynn Howard, Maureen Rued and Diane Wilson, all of Boston, and Chris Chase and Pamela (James) Scoggins, both of Louisville; three sons, Don (Nancy) Chase of Dayton, Robert Scott (LaWanda) Chase of Louisville and Terry Hill of Boston; one sister, Betty Jane Stevens of Louisville; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, with a 6 p.m. Sunday prayer service with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

