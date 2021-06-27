Posted by admin

Obituary: Judith Ann ‘Judy’ Beaven, 80, Lexington

Judith Ann “Judy” Beaven, 80, of Lexington, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born Nov. 14, 1940, in Marion County. She was a former nun and a former educator. She attended St. Catherine College in Springfield and for many years worked as a photographer for Sears Portrait Studio in Lexington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Mills Beaven; one sister, Margaret Bash; and one infant brother, John Robert Beaven.

Survivors include 10 siblings, Steve Beaven (Lois) and Tom Beaven, both of Loretto, Mickey Spalding, Nancy Beaven and Rita Simms (Joe), all of Louisville, Betty LeBlanc (Charles) of Breaux Bridge, La., David Beaven (Judy) of Bardstown, Jimmy Beaven (Mary Ann) of Lebanon, Gerry Beaven of Springfield and Janice McClure (Lee) of Lexington; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

