Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, June 26, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Crystal Dawn Marie Walker, 36, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to render aid; no insurance. No bond listed. Booked at 1:14 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Matthew O’Bryan, 41, Bardstown, parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 3:13 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, by Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Glen Culver, 31, Cox’s Creek, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $10,000; receiving stolen property under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 7:09 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Justin Tyler Rogers, 24, Hodgenville, escape, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:18 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

