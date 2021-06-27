Posted by admin

Obituary: Kenneth Ray Brewer, 75, Cox’s Creek

Kenneth Ray Brewer, 75, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was a native of Fern Creek, a retired employee of General Electric, a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of Salt River Masonic Lodge#180 F&AM. He enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his family that loved him dearly.

KENNETH RAY BREWER

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Clan Brewer; and five siblings, Carol, Eddie, Janice, Jimmy and Gene.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Judy Puckett Brewer; one sister, Mildred Downes (Bill); one son, James Puckett; one aunt, Grace Grigsby; and a host of extended family and friends.

The graveside service was Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mount Washington Cemetery with military honors.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

-30-