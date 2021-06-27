Obituary: Kenneth Ray Brewer, 75, Cox’s Creek
Kenneth Ray Brewer, 75, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was a native of Fern Creek, a retired employee of General Electric, a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of Salt River Masonic Lodge#180 F&AM. He enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his family that loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Clan Brewer; and five siblings, Carol, Eddie, Janice, Jimmy and Gene.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Judy Puckett Brewer; one sister, Mildred Downes (Bill); one son, James Puckett; one aunt, Grace Grigsby; and a host of extended family and friends.
The graveside service was Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Mount Washington Cemetery with military honors.
The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
-30-