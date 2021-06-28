Posted by admin

Obituary: Jessie Reed ‘J.R.’ Hill Jr., 67, Bardstown

Jessie Reed “J.R.” Hill Jr., 67, of Bardstown, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born Nov. 28, 1953, in Marion County to the Late Jessie Reed and Mary Tungate Hill. He was a former employee of Corvin’s Furniture. He loved woodworking, fishing, NASCAR and sports.

He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Lee Hill of Jacksonville, Fla.; one son, Jonathan Hill of Louisville; one sister Michelle (Thomas) Puckett of Bardstown; two brothers, Tony Hill and Ernie Hill, both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The family chose cremation. The funeral is 5 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Gerald Hegwood officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-5 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

