Posted by admin

Obituary: Jonathan Dewayne ‘Tiger’ Case, 44, Bloomfield

Jonathan Dewayne “Tiger” Case, 44, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Feb. 14, 1977, in Bardstown. He was a handyman and attended Bloomfield Church of God.

JONATHAN DEWAYNE “TIGER” CASE

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Judy Case Jantzen and Paul Jantzen of Bloomfield’ and several aunts and uncles.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Bloomfield Church of God with Sister Judy Wilson officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield, and after 9 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-