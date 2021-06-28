Posted by admin

Obituary: Margret Mary Norris, 70, formerly of Bardstown

MARGARET MARY NORRIS

Margret Mary Norris, 70, of Louisville, formerly of Bardstown, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Louisville. She was born May 12, 1951, to the late Ora Ignatius and Ann Marie Tichenor Norris. She was a former nurse, and a member of the Catholic faith.

She was survived by an aunt and several cousins.

The burial service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the St. Joseph Cemetery Pavilion with the Rev. Jim Graf officiating.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-