Obituary: Gail Ann Foster, 68, Boston

Gail Ann Foster, 68, of Boston, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born September 20, 1952, in Louisville. She worked in the corporate office at the Jim Beam Distillery.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Katie Dennison; her father, Paul Anthony Terstegge Jr.; her mother and stepfather, Joan Dwyer Terstegge Downs and William R. Downs; and one brother, Walter Terstegge.

Survivors include her husband, Ricky Foster; four children, Kim Ditto, Darren Dennison, Brianna Dennison and Mike Foster; two sisters, Debra Hauss (Ronn), and Alice Rice (Andrew); four brothers, Paul Terstegge (Rosemary), Marty Terstegge (Lynn), Ross Downs (Sara), and George Terstegge (Bethany Major); three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Sweeney Dennison, Thomas Ditto and Rachella Ditto; and one great-grandchild, Brantley Michael Dennison.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

