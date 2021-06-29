Nelson County Jail Logs — June 27-28, 2021
Monty Justin Berry, 30, Bardstown, assault, third-degree, inmate assault on correctional officer; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 9:29 a.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.
Justin Creed Rowlett, 26, Bloomfield, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 10:12 a.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
James Michael Young, 43, Boston, violation of a Kentucky protective order; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 3:19 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Evan Farler, 29, New Haven, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing, third-degree (2 counts); failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. Booked at 11:42 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday, June 28, 2021
Zamora Antonio Vilchiz, 33, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operators license; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 6:57 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.
Jeffrey Lee Androit, 57, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 5:41 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Alan Rivers, 39, Clarksville, Ind., disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; driving on a DUI-suspended license; no seat belts. Booked at 1:16 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.
