County fair entry tags for open classes can be picked up Saturday, July 3rd

Monday, June 28, 2021 — Anyone needing entry tags for the open classes for the 2021 Nelson County Fair can pick these up from1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Samuels Hall at the Nelson County Fairgrounds.

The Nelson County Fair starts on Monday, July 12, 2021.

