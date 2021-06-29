Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert M. Boynton Jr., 77, Bardstown

Robert M. Boynton Jr., 77, of Bardstown, died passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born March 12, 1944, in Monroe, Mich. He was a retired U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, a member of Meridian Street United Methodist Church of Indianapolis, a lifetime member of the VFW in Texas, a Boy Scout leader for four years, a REUP member in Missouri from 1980-1982, and a Patriot Guard Rider of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon L. Boynton; and his parents, Robert M. Boynton Sr. and Meredith Perkins Boynton.

He is survived by five children, Tamara L. Boynton, Heather H. Beatty, and William S. Boynton, all of Bardstown, Shannon L. (Matheau) Miller of San Antonio, Texas, and Robert M. (Tracy) Boynton III of Temple, Texas; one sister, Judith Ann Armstrong of Denver, Colo.; one brother-in-law, John Nail; nine grandchildren, Destiny, Tyler (Shay), Harley, Alisa, Alexandria, Zachary, Ryle, Cole, and Phillip; one great-granddaughter on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

