Posted by admin

Nick Patterson tapped to lead as new principal of Bloomfield Middle School

Nick Patterson is the new principal for Bloomfield Middle School effective Thursday, July 1.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 — The Bloomfield Middle School SBDM team voted unanimously to name Nick Patterson as the school’s new principal beginning Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Superintendent Wes Bradley announced that after a nearly five week selection process, Patterson was named as the permanent principal. Patterson has served as an instructional leader and assistant principal over the past two years at BMS.

Bradley credited the Bloomfield SBDM team’s work during the selection process.

“Teachers and parents were looking for a set of leadership qualities that would build upon the strengths of the school and lead Bloomfield Middle School confidently into the future. Mr. Patterson has gained the respect of staff and students, along with fellow principals and leaders across NCS. Nick is a servant leader that puts students and staff first. Nick has a humble spirit and is a great listener, which allow him to build strong relationships with students, staff, and parents within the BMS community. We are truly excited to have Nick leading at BMS.”

“I have enjoyed serving BMS students, staff, families and the community over the past two years,” Patterson said of the move to school principal. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving alongside the great faculty and staff at Bloomfield Middle School.”

PREVIOUS LEADERSHIP. Patterson has served in education for 10 years and came to Nelson County from Oldham County Middle School where he taught math for five years. During his time there, he served in a number of teacher leadership roles. In 2019, he was selected as the Backpack Leader and Student Leadership Director at Bloomfield Middle School, and transitioned to assistant principal in 2020.

Nick and his wife Lindsay currently live in Louisville and have 2 children, Jack, age 14, and Emmalea, age 10.

Patterson attended Georgetown College to obtain a bachelors in Business Administration and Communications. Upon graduating, he worked for a custom homebuilder, eventually pursuing a career in management at Sherwin Williams. After several years in a leadership role, he felt called to pursue a career in education, desiring the opportunity to invest in kids and serve as a positive male role model in their life. He completed the Masters of Arts in Teaching at the University of Louisville. He later completed his Educational Specialist certificate in Instructional Leadership and School Administration at Bellarmine University.

Patterson said the Bloomfield community reminds him of the place where he grew up.

“I look forward to continuing to grow the partnerships we have within the Bloomfield community with students, staff, and families,” he said.

-30-