Posted by admin

Nelson County Democrats to meet this Thursday, July 1, 2021

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 — The Democratic Party of Nelson County will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the main branch of the Nelson County Public Library.

Discussion of sub-committee assignments and updates on other plans will be the primary agenda for this meeting.

All Democrats in Nelson County are invited and encouraged to attend and participate. Meetings are scheduled for the first Thursday of each month, alternating between a formal meeting and an informal get together. This meeting will be a formal meeting of the Executive Committee, and the agenda and additional documents will be emailed to committee members prior to the meeting.

Any questions, ideas, or comments should be directed to nelsonkydems@gmail.com.

-30-