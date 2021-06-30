Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Erika Nicole Dymun, 26, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, first-degree (opiates); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; no operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Joseph Hood, 50, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Aaron Craig Bradley, 36, Louisville, failure to appear; flagrant non-support. Bond total is $11,010. Booked at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Aaron Wesley Goodlett, 41, Fairfield, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booke at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Michael Marsh, 36, New Haven, failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond total is $500. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

