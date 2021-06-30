Posted by admin

City garbage customers asked to have cans at the curb by 6 a.m. on garbage days

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 — Due to the extremely hot weather conditions, the City of Bardstown is asking its garbage customers to have their garbage cans at the curbside by 6 a.m. on the regular pickup day.

This practice will continue throughout the summer months. The safety of our waste management crew is very important to the City of Bardstown and your cooperation is appreciated.

As a reminder, the following items shall not be deposited in solid waste containers and shall not be collected by the city:

Hazardous waste such as syringes, used needles, vials or petroleum products;

Liquid waste such as paint, poisons, acids, explosives, caustics, infectious or biohazard waste materials;

Tires or car parts;

Construction and demolition waste of such size and weight that would cause damage to equipment, such as rolls of carpet or pads;

Batteries; and

Any burning or smoldering materials.

Please contact the county’s Solid Waste Coordinator, (502) 348-1876) to determine how to properly dispose of the items listed above, as well and those prohibited by state and local regulations at the Nelson County Landfill.

-30-