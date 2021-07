Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 — The Bardstown City Council gave final approval of the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget at its meeting Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Running time: 58 minutes.