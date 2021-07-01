Posted by admin

City, county garbage pickup routes will not change because of 4th of July holiday

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 — Garbage pickup routes in the City of Bardstown and in the county will not change next week due to the 4th of July holiday.

Routes in the city and county will run their usual schedule, Monday through Friday.

For questions about garbage pickup in the county, call (502) 348-1876. For questions regarding garbage pickup in the City of Bardstown, call (502) 348-5947.

