Posted by admin

2021 Cocanougher-Connour reunion set for July 25 at Perryville American Legion Hall

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Reunion News

Monday, July 5, 2021 — The Cocanougher- Connour Reunion will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at The Perryville American Legion Hall, with a potluck lunch at about 12:45 p.m.

The Cocanougher Reunion has been held annually since 1976 and other years before that. This annual event is for the descendants of Jacob and Neley (Eleanor Silvertooth) Cocanougher who settled in the 1780s on Salt River in what was then Mercer County (now Boyle County between Danville and Perryville). In the 1790s this family moved to Long Run area near Texas in Washington County. Most of the Kentucky relatives are descended from their son, George and wife Martha Hilton Cocanougher. In recent years — through research and DNA — the Connour family found that John Connour was another son of Jacob and Neley and have joined this reunion.

This year we expect many family members of both sons to attend from several states. The usual meal, fellowship, fun, storytelling, picture taking, “Who Has…” game, and an extended sharing of some printed and spoken family information will be shared. Please let your family and others who are family & friends know of this reunion.

While we do not expect any COVID problems arising, if you are travelling a distance, you may wish to call ahead to make sure nothing has changed.

If you need further information, contact Mike Crain, (859) 368-3853, or email postcardlex@aol.com.

-30-