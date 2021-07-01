Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Donald Lee Howard Jr., 33, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $750 cash. Booked at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Casey Leann Coombs, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ronald Patrick Riggs II, 37, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; parole violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $1,075. Booked at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

