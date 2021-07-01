Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Paul Willett, 71

Joseph Paul Willett, 71, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 5, 1950, in Lebanon to the late Robert Walter and Rita (Salsman) Willett. He enjoyed a long career at Jim Beam, rising through the ranks to vice president of purchasing. He grew up in Gethsemani community of Nelson County and graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1971. He married Linda Maureen Ball on Nov. 26, 1971. He enjoyed spending time with his family, relaxing at their cabin, and exercising, from running, to biking, to kayaking. Mostly he loved horse racing and Churchill Downs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Kimberly Robertson; and one brother, David Willett.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Maureen Ball Willett; three children, Joshua Willett (Karen) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Aaron Willett of LaGrange, and Katie (Chris) Moomaw of Columbus, Ind.; three sisters Mitzie Lusk, Rita (Peggy) Reid, and Christy Horton; seven Bob Willett, Steve Willett, Edgar Willett, Jude Willett, Lambert Willett, Richard Willett and Kenny Willett; four beautiful grandchildren, Owen Willett, Katelin Willett, Danielle Willett, and Maxwell Moomaw; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr, Jeffersontown.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Highland Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. in Louisville.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy at psp.org

Highlands Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

